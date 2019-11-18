Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center was recently awarded a grant of $150,000 to support their medical assisted treatment (MAT) program for opioid addiction.
The goal of the grant is to fund three case manager positions to work in the MAT program, said Theresa Boswell, director of Behavioral Health at Harmony Health.
“They (case managers) totally follow the patient from there when they enroll into our MAT program to whatever their end will be,” Boswell said. “... The complete journey -- the case manager is there to assist.”
Harmony, a healthcare provider with three locations in Marysville and Yuba City, has served 4,300 patients this year, and 64 patients through the MAT program since September 2018.
Harmony is a designated MAT access point, which means people can come into the center for treatment without needing a referral from a hospital. People experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms can go to Harmony and receive Suboxone (the brand name for buprenorphine) which eases symptoms in about 45 minutes. Then patients are connected with a case manager who helps assess their needs and establish a plan for treatment.
“They (case managers) do whole-person care ... so if a patient is saying ‘hey I’ve just become homeless’ the case manager is going to be the person to identify homeless services,” Boswell said.
Case managers can also connect patients to Harmony programs like chiropractic services, acupuncture, food referrals, an eye glass program, diaper closet or mental health services.
Christina Villegas, outreach and enrollment specialist at Harmony, said the case managers work to address a patient’s primary care needs and then expand from there.
“Whatever they need we will either have it or find someone who does,” Villegas said.
In addition to their own walk-in MAT program, Harmony also partners with Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s Bridge program, which connects emergency room patients with outpatient clinics for continued treatment for opioid withdrawal.
Awarded by the Center at Sierra Health Foundation, half of the grant has been disbursed to Harmony, with remaining funds disbursed after progress reports are completed.
Boswell said that while the funds are a one-time award, the case managers who have been hired are also medical assistants who help a medical provider like a doctor or nurse, which she said is a way to ensure the program is “sustainable.”
“We figure the grant is one-time money so we want this program to continue post-award,” Boswell said. “Having the case managers be medical assistants allows us to utilize them in capacities outside the manager role if needed.”
Currently, Boswell said, there are five medical providers at Harmony – doctors, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners – who are certified to prescribe Suboxone. She said this will help the center reach more people in the opioid crisis.
“Our goal is to reach more patients,” Boswell said. “We want to provide the care that’s needed in the local community.”