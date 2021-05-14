Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, said things have been busy but great at Harmony Village now that the facility is up and running.
“We have over 50 residents at Harmony Village and are happy to see a lot reconnecting with their families,” said Hale. “I drove by the facility on Mother’s Day and had the opportunity to see some of the residents visiting with their children and receiving gifts.”
Hale said Habitat for Humanity has been working with Sutter County on the project since last August and have since brought the facility to 75 percent occupancy and continue working to get the last rooms ready.
Sutter County purchased the Baymont Motel along Highway 99 in October in order to establish 62 units of low-income permanent housing. The facility, which includes a 302-unit storage facility, was purchased for $7.3 million and was paid for by a combination of state funds ($6.7 million in Homekey Project funds) and federal dollars (approximately $520,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds).
Following the purchase, the county transferred the property to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, which has since overseen operations.
Other than a bit more in maintenance costs than were anticipated, Hale said getting the facility up and running has been a smooth process thus far.
According to Hale, the site offers program services that include casework, counseling, life improvement classes and training opportunities.
“We have outdoor activities available to tenants including crochet and are hoping to have the pool opening soon,” said Hale. “We have a clubhouse that will have magazines, books, newspapers and computer access as well as a coffee bar.”
Hale said the facility provides transportation three times daily to bus stops and shopping areas as well, and on Fridays Adventist Health hosts a medical clinic to do checkups on clients.
“We also have a Veteran’s Affairs representative who comes out and sees our veteran residents,” said Hale. “The facility is also a gated community that adds an extra element of safety for our residents.”
Yolanda Pena, resident at Harmony Village, said she is on cloud nine at the facility.
“I open my door in the morning and say hello to everyone and it feels so good in my heart to see so many faces I was watching die to the hands of the devil down at the river, smiling here,” said Pena. “We all have hope again. We wake up in a warm place knowing that we can’t only afford to stay a little while. We’re home, ya know? We’re home. This place is love. There’s a lot of love here, a lot of people care.”
While living at the facility, Pena said she likes to help Marcelino, the Habitat for Humanity operations manager, clean and do little jobs.
“I just want to give back to you guys what you gave to me,” said Pena. “I want everyone to know they can beat the devil too. You can get clean and have a chance at a home that you can afford where the people care.”
Hale said they have plans to have the facility fully occupied and have every program up and running in the next six months.
“We are hoping to have classes and activities to keep our residents happy and active,” said Hale.