The Yuba City Council unanimously voted 5-0 to re-elect Mayor Shon Harris for another term as mayor at a council meeting Tuesday night.
Vice Mayor Manny Cardoza nominated Harris for mayor for the 2019-2020 term with council member Marc Boomgaarden seconding the nomination. The five council members proceeded to vote yes to Harris returning as mayor.
“I definitely consider it an honor,” Harris said. “I appreciate the confidence expressed by the council.”
During the council meeting on Nov. 26, Cardoza asked to not be considered for the mayor position but did not disclose the reasons for his decisions.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, two people came forward to talk about the mayoral process. Both mentioned that they felt Cardoza should disclose his reasoning to the public.
Cardoza responded in a prepared statement which he read during the meeting saying he understood people’s concerns.
“This is personal for me, but I will tell you I haven’t done anything criminal or immoral. I don’t have any fatal disease or anything like that,” Cardoza said. “I do hold myself to high standards though I have not met that standard.”
He went on to say that he looks forward to continuing to work for the community and said he looks forward to serving as mayor in the future.
Harris said he looks forward to continuing the work done by the council this term and said “it takes a team” to get government business done. He mentioned the master plan and the homelessness issue as some of the things the council will be working on this term. As to whether he would seek re-election when his term ends in 2020, Harris said he hasn’t made up his mind yet.
“I am definitely enjoying being on the council,” Harris said.
Boomgaarden was unanimously appointed as vice mayor for 2019-2020 with council member Dave Shaw nominating Boomgaarden and Cardoza seconding his nomination.
Cardoza could not be reached for comment on Wednesday regarding his decision to take himself out of the running.