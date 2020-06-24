Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris announced his intent to seek a second term on the council in the upcoming November election.
Harris was first elected onto the council in 2016 and is currently serving his second stint as mayor.
The Yuba City native graduated from Faith Christian High School and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He spent 32 years in public safety, including serving as an emergency medical technician for Bi-County Ambulance Service and as a corrections deputy with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office before completing a 23-year career with the California Highway Patrol. He retired from CHP in 2017 as a Captain while serving as the Yuba-Sutter area commander.
Harris said he is a strong proponent of public safety.
He said he stands behind local law enforcement and does not support efforts to disband or defund the city’s police department.
He currently serves as a board member of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, Sutter Buttes Flood Control Agency and Yuba-Sutter Arts and Culture.
In his first term, Harris led several community workshops focused on a variety of issues, including the city’s unfunded liability and homelessness. He said he is proud of the work the council was able to accomplish in his first term and plans to continue that work if elected for a second term.
“Our efforts will be expedited due to the experience, relationships, and contacts established both internally and externally during my first term,” Harris said in a press release. “I won’t be starting fresh, which means we can hit the ground running and continue working toward accomplishing our goals as a city.”