Sixty years ago Barbie was introduced to the toy market, Alaska and Hawaii became states and the Harvest Hoedown first came to Yuba-Sutter. Since then, the three-day square dancing event has do-si-doed its way into an annual tradition.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds will host the festival Friday-Sunday and it will bring hundreds for a weekend of dancing, camping and camaraderie.
Harold Hayek a member of the Associated Square Dancers of Superior California said he thinks square dancing has gotten a bad reputation for being antiquated.
“It’s not your grandma’s square dancing, and it’s not what you did in school,” Hayek said.
The festival features dancing in four halls split between the varying skill levels: mainstream, plus and advanced level square dancing as well as a hall for round dancing, which is choreographed ballroom dancing.
Hayek said he recommends newcomers observe or dance along in the mainstream hall to get the rhythm of square dancing.
“They can come to what we call the mainstream hall... we’re going to be dancing some new dances,” Hayek said. “They will kind of get a feel for what it looks like.”
The dances, performed in groups of eight, are all coordinated by people known as callers who instruct the dancers on what movements to make. The festival will feature callers in each of the halls, including Jett Roberts, who travels around the country as a professional caller.
Roberts said the task for square dancers is to learn calls, not routines and try their best to keep up with the calls being made.
“The idea of the caller is to start you off and mix you up,” Roberts said. “And the dancers really don’t know what’s coming up next.”
Having started calling when he was 10-years-old, Roberts uses his decades of experience to craft his calls.
“I have an idea of what I want to do, but I just know ways of mixing people up and getting them back,” Roberts said.
A square dancing session is called a “tip” which consists of two sections: a patter call which is fast-paced spoken calls, and a singing call which is calls sung over music.
Hayek said the name for the sessions originates from an old square dancing tradition.
“Back in the old days when square dancing was in barns callers didn’t get paid, they would pass the hat for them to get tips, so we call it a tip,” Hayek said.
Just like in the old days, Hayek said Saturday night will see dancers dressed in traditional square dancing attire such as petticoats and prairie skirts. For those that don’t have those garments, Hayek said to dress comfortably and wear shoes to move in.
“Main thing is to be comfortable because you’ll be on your feet for a bit,” Hayek said, noting his fitness tracker counts about 30,000 steps each night dancing. “It’s a great exercise.”
Dancers will be able to increase their “steps” with events like the riot dance on Saturday, where dancers will compete to keep up with fast-paced calls and try to be the last square standing.
“You get down from 30 to one square who wins the riot dance,” Hayek said. “As it pairs down the callers are really trying to break you down.”
Regardless of skill level, Hayek said the festival is about friendship and coming together.
“It’s such a wonderful social event,” Hayek said. “You can walk into that square with seven people you don’t know and you spend some time together, and then you come out as friends.”
To continue the social aspect, the festival also features on-site camping, and Hayek said over 100 RVs and campers have registered to stay during the event.
There will be a food truck at the fairgrounds but Hayek said he encourages clubs to organize potlucks for their groups as well.
“Come and just check it out,” Hayek said. “If you’re not sure about square dancing and you’re interested, come out and watch -- it’s a lot of fun.”
For more information, visit www.harvesthoedown.org or call (916) 606-9738.