During a presentation at a Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, board member Brent Hastey was honored for his “distinguished and dedicated service” to the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA).
Hastey, who was involved with ACWA from 2016-2021, was elected as the group’s vice president in 2016 and as president in 2018. He also served as immediate past president in 2020, all while also serving on the board for Yuba Water.
“Yuba Water is a premier leader in coming up with solutions that affect the entire state, and Brent is an extension of that,” ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton, who presented the award to Hastey on Tuesday, said in a statement. “He is a tremendous asset to the California water community and one of the finest leaders in the water business and local government.”
According to Yuba Water, Hastey first joined the board of directors in 1993 while serving as a Yuba County supervisor. After holding that position until 2001, he returned to the Yuba Water board in 2014 as an elected representative of south Yuba County and served as chairman of the board from 2017 to 2019.
During his time at ACWA, Yuba Water said, “Hastey advocated strongly for voluntary agreements as a comprehensive and collaborative approach to resolving challenges within the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and San Francisco Bay.”
The water agency also said Hastey was “actively involved” in the promotion of safe drinking water solutions for disadvantaged communities and “increasing the pace and scale of ecologically-sound forest restoration to reduce catastrophic wildfire risks in key California watersheds and promote healthier, more resilient forests.”
Hastey also was credited with helping to establish ACWA’s first dedicated agriculture committee.
“My work with ACWA couldn’t have happened without the support of Yuba Water’s board,” Hastey said in a statement. “It was an opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to what’s ahead for ACWA and its members.”