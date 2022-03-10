Current Yuba Water Agency Board South Director Brent Hastey officially announced on Wednesday night his bid for reelection for the position in the upcoming election.
The former Yuba Water board chairman is seeking another four-year term. Hastey was first elected to the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors in 2014. He previously served as chairman of the board from 2017 to 2019.
“We are facing epic water deficits with this drought but Yuba County is poised to address it head-on,” Hastey said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work that we have done to prepare our county for the best possible outcome. When our water is on the line, experience means everything.”
Hastey also is a former Yuba County supervisor having served District 1 for two terms after being first elected in 1992.
In his announcement, Hastey said during his time on the board that Yuba County has ranked “among the top counties in the state” for its “ability to combat the historic drought we are experiencing.”
Hastey, who was born and raised in Yuba County, said he has a long history of public service. He said he was chosen by the Association of California Water Agencies to lead the 36-member board and executive team as their president. He said he also has been a leader in the education field with a trustee role with Yuba Community College and as a board member for the California Community College Trustees.
Hastey also has served and continues to serve with community organizations such as the Beale Military Liaison Committee, Boy Scouts of America and the South Yuba County Rotary Club.
Hastey and his wife, Alisan, have four children and are small business owners in Plumas Lake.