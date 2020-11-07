In an event featuring avid fishermen from over Northern California, it was a father-son duo from Granite Bay to pick up two of the largest trout catches during the opener of the NorCal Trout Spectacular Derby at Collins Lake in Browns Valley.
Pete Gallegos’ catch weighed in at 7.62 pounds, while his son, Gregory, proudly displayed a 5.38 pound present for the judges during weigh-in.
The derby concludes Sunday where a winner will be decided.
Vince Harris, President/Chief Executive Officer of Angler's Press Outdoor Promotions, said the winner will be the one with the biggest catch hauled in over the whole weekend.
It’s not a cumulative total, he said.
“You have a chance to win everyday,” Harris said.
Harris said over 200 fishermen competed on Saturday, which was nice to see given the pandemic that is continuing to wreak havoc on daily life.
Gallegos, in only his second fishing appearance ever at Collins Lake, said the venue offers an opportunity to catch big fish from the shore.
“You don’t need to have a boat,” he said.
This year was the eighth year of the derby.