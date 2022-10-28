Health1.jpg

White sheets covered a bike parking station to create two happy ghosts for a picture taking opportunity outside of the Sutter County Public Health facility in Yuba City.

 Shamaya Sutton / Appeal-Democrat

Sutter County Public Health hosted another Haunted Health Fair outside its facility in Yuba City on Thursday. 

This Halloween-themed event encourages healthy eating choices and the promotion of whole-body wellness. Candy and sugary drinks were replaced with small toys and fruit infused water. 

