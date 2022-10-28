Sutter County Public Health hosted another Haunted Health Fair outside its facility in Yuba City on Thursday.
This Halloween-themed event encourages healthy eating choices and the promotion of whole-body wellness. Candy and sugary drinks were replaced with small toys and fruit infused water.
Children in costumes ran from booth to booth playing games and “trick or treating.” A small haunted house tent led families to a festive photo booth section with opportunities to document the day alongside two small ghosts.
While children played, adults got the opportunity to gather resources on community programs that help with childcare, healthcare, fitness, legal assistance, family support, and addiction and recovery services. Tammy Anderson, a local volunteer who was dressed as a witch, promoted the use of reflectors and glowsticks to use on Halloween night to better protect trick or treaters from neighborhood traffic.
Free COVID-19 tests were also available along with information on Naloxone or Narcan POD’s which stands for “point of distribution.” Narcan can be administered nasally in the event of an opioid overdose to temporarily reverse a drug’s effect and bide more time for emergency services.
California Rural Legal Assistance handed out packets on preventative health measures and ways to detect or combat “hospice fraud” and other medical identity scams. Hospice fraud has been growing at an alarming rate in California. Agencies may approach elderly persons outside of grocery stores, by phone, or even at home and to try and recruit them for “programs that help seniors.” Enrolling in these unneeded services then interfered with their general Medicare and access to prescriptions.
The event was organized for the first time by Christa McCauley, the new health education and promotion coordinator for the Sutter County Public Health Department. Sutter County Public Health is located at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City. For more information, visit suttercounty.org.