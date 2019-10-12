The Historic Marysville Cemetery came alive on Saturday for the annual Tales of the Crypt event, hosted by the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History.
“We want to share the history buried here,” said FPYCH treasurer and Marysville Cemetery Commission chairman Victoria Tudor. “We don’t want it to get lost because every person has a story.”
Former pioneers of Marysville, including Wells Fargo shotgun messenger George Hackett (portrayed by Dennis McLeod), lovebirds Charles Prindle and Emma Stammer (portrayed by Roger and Diane Funston), and S.M. Miles, the first elected mayor of Marysville and his wife Nancy (portrayed by Chris Pedigo and Anna Hill) were resurrected to share tales of their accomplishments, their deaths and their legacy as well as answer questions about themselves and life in the 1800s.
FPYCH member Sue Cejner-Moyers said she had the idea for this event over 20 years ago to bring attention to the historic cemetery.
“At the time the weeds were three feet tall and the cemetery (was) kept getting vandalized,” said Cejner-Moyer.
Since then, the event has been held on the second Saturday in October each year. According to Moyers, it began as a nighttime event with dozens of candles lighting up the cemetery but through the years has transformed into a daytime event.
This year, organizers changed up the format of the event a bit to accommodate the pace at which individuals would like to browse the cemetery, said Peggy Carberry, FPYCH member.
Three performances were held, where each of the eight performers took a turn talking about their role. After each performance, Tudor lead a walking tour to each of the gravesides of the diseased discussed but attendees were free to explore the cemetery at their leisure.
“People seem to like the new format,” said FPYCH member Steven Richardson.
Through the years, FPYCH has cleaned up the cemetery and worked to restore and catalog the 10,000 grave sites located within the cemetery.
This years event highlighted a few of the deceased that the organization was able to preserve recently. Among them was Angeline Smith Shelton, portrayed by Carberry, who was buried in an unmarked family plot with her husband and their eight children. The FPYCH was able to put in a headstone recently with all ten names and the years they were alive.
“After being forgotten over 100 years ago, we are happy to be here doing this today,” said Leroy Prindle while portraying Joseph Duke Phillips, a well known peach pioneer from Marysville.
Each year, the event is made possible by the help of several volunteers, including students from Camp Singer and Marysville High School.
Proceeds from the event will go towards continued cemetery restorations.