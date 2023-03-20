People were getting their summer haircuts a few months early on Saturday for the annual Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to help raise money for children’s cancer research. 

Sandee Drown, co-owner of The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery and president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said approximately $64,000 has been raised locally from the St. Baldrick’s event in the last 14 years. 

