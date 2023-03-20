People were getting their summer haircuts a few months early on Saturday for the annual Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to help raise money for children’s cancer research.
Sandee Drown, co-owner of The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery and president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said approximately $64,000 has been raised locally from the St. Baldrick’s event in the last 14 years.
One of the returning balds was Canon Gilmore, 8, who went from mullet to bald on Saturday to try and reach his goal of $2,500 – up from $1,900 a year ago.
Jamie Cole, Canon’s mother, said Canon heard about this event last year while eating lunch at The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery.
He jumped right in a year ago, got shaved and now he wants this to be an annual tradition each year, Cole said.
“He’s a tough kid with a huge heart,” Cole said after watching his son get shaved by SportClips cosmetologist Trish Trejo.
Gilmore said his participation boils down to fairness.
“I’d say I just want it to be fair for everybody,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore was one of many who were shaved, including Happy Viking co-owner Chris Drown, who has been in the barber chair each of the last 14 years. Drown’s continued participation earned him and Sandee Drown a distinguished service honor known as “Heart of a Hero 2023.”
It was presented by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City right before Chris Drown was cut down in the chair by Tom Walther.
Sandee Drown said the website will remain active for a week.