Yuba Water Agency General Manager Curt Aikens was awarded the American Society of Civil Engineers Sacramento Section 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award this week for his efforts and professional achievements in civil engineering.
“I feel privileged to be in a position where we can make such a difference in reducing flood risk for an area that has been hit so hard by flooding in the past,” Aikens said in a press release. “We are now well on our way to being one of the best protected urban areas at risk of flooding in all of California.”
The award recognizes individuals who have advanced or significantly contributed to the field of civil engineering for the benefit of a community.
Aikens was recognized for leading the water agency’s role in reducing flood risk in Yuba County, including foundational planning and support for levee improvements in Marysville and for Reclamation District 784. He was also recognized for his role in the development and operations of the Forecast-Coordinated Operations program for New Bullards Bar and Lake Oroville water releases.
Aikens has worked for the agency for 21 years. The award was presented during an ASCE Sacramento Section banquet on Sept. 4.