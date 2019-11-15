Two area residents were killed in an accident late Thursday afternoon on Pass Road, east of West Butte Road, in Sutter County.
The accident involved two vehicles – both Hondas – going opposite directions on Pass Road when for unknown reasons one of the cars crossed over and collided with the other head-on, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.
Both of the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One of those was Steven Luke Flemming, 48, Yuba City. The other was a 17-year-old Live Oak girl, whose name had not yet been released; a passenger in her car – also a 17-year-old girl – was airlifted to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with moderate injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the accident, according to CHP. The incident remains under investigation.