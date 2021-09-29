Today marks the deadline for workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive their second dose. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued the order on Aug. 5.
The order included the following health care facilities: general acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, acute psychiatric hospitals, adult day health care centers, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Centers, ambulatory surgery centers, chemical dependency recovery hospitals, clinics and doctor offices, congregate living health facilities, dialysis centers, hospice facilities, pediatric day health and respite care facilities, and residential substance use treatment and mental health treatment facilities, according to the order.
Workers may be exempt by providing the operator of a facility with a form indicating they are declining based on religious beliefs or due to qualifying medical reasons. Those who are granted an exemption will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week if they work in acute health care and long-term care settings and once a week in other health care settings. By today, workers must have had their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen.
California was the first state to implement such a requirement.
Adventist Health/Rideout Business Development and Community Well-Being Executive Monica Arrowsmith said the hospital has been working hard for the last couple of months to give workers the opportunity to be vaccinated or to apply for an exemption.
“We are very encouraged with the high rates of vaccination or exemptions among our workforce and do not anticipate any staffing challenges as it relates to the vaccine mandate,” Arrowsmith said in an email. “This is inclusive of all our employees, physicians and contractors for all of our services including the hospital, the clinics and our senior living campus.”
Adventist Health would not provide specific staff vaccination data.
Harmony Health has four clinics in Yuba-Sutter and CEO Rachel Farrell said 100 percent of her staff has had at least one dose of the vaccine and second doses have been scheduled for those who need them.
Harmony Health has a staff of about 70 people across all its clinics. Farrell said staff who opted out of receiving the vaccine were terminated. She said most staff members were willing to be vaccinated but others required convincing. Farrell said one employee who was at first hesitant thanked Farrell for convincing her to get vaccinated after members of the employee’s family became sick with COVID-19.
During the month of August, Harmony Health had to shut down one of its clinics to allow staff to cover at the other three clinics due to positive cases. Farrell said during that time there were three unvaccinated employees who were deciding on whether to get vaccinated. Eight vaccinated employees got COVID-19 and had to go home. She said the three unvaccinated employees also tested positive during that time period.
Currently all Harmony Health clinics are open while also offering telehealth services. She said the clinics have experienced people lying about symptoms to get into the office and then tell health care workers they have symptoms once inside.
“Please, please get vaccinated,” Farrell said. “It helps everyone. This is a group thing, this is an us thing.”
She said it was “embarrassing” to live in an area that has such low vaccination rates compared to the rest of the state.
“Are we that uneducated?,” Farrell said.
As of Wednesday, 57.25 percent of Sutter County residents were fully vaccinated. Yuba County has just 47.94 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
Summerfield Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Yuba City, has had about 80-85 percent of its staff vaccinated, according to Executive Director Chantel Gildea. She said she’s hoping the rest will start the process of getting vaccinated.
No staff members have filed for exemptions and Summerfield allows employees to go get vaccinated during work hours. The facility received notification that assisted living facilities have until Nov. 30 to have their staff fully vaccinated or request an exemption. Gildea said those who are granted an exemption will still need to be tested weekly.
On Tuesday, CDPH issued an order saying that all workers in adult and senior care facilities and in-home direct care settings must have the first dose of a one-dose regimen or the second dose of a two-dose regimen by Nov. 30.
Sutter Health could not provide vaccination rates specific to staff in Yuba-Sutter but said it announced on Aug. 4 that it would require its workforce to be fully vaccinated or request an exemption by today. Currently, Sutter Health currently has a 97 percent compliance rate with its vaccination policy.
Local COVID-19 update
Three COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths in Yuba-Sutter from the virus to 213. All three individuals were unvaccinated.
A Yuba County resident in their 50s who lived at home prior to hospitalization several weeks ago died. Two Sutter County residents -- one in their mid-80s and one in their early 100s -- died from COVID-19. The person in their mid-80s lived at home prior to hospitalization several weeks ago and the individual in their early 100s lived at a long-term care facility before being hospitalized a couple weeks ago.