Everyone will continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic … right on through the flu season. Health experts worry about a “twindemic.”
Here is some advice on how to prepare for the convergence:
Hank Cullers, director of Infection Prevention for Adventist Health/Rideout, said that many of the measures put in place for COVID-19 are also applicable for influenza -- staying home when sick, frequently washing or disinfecting hands and frequently touched surfaces, wearing a mask or facial covering in public, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. All the tenets are helpful to mitigate the spread of both diseases.
“Flu season always stresses our hospital system and the symptoms of flu are nearly identical to COVID-19,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “You can also get sick with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.”
Cullers said this possibility is troublesome because it will most likely be a more difficult recovery process for patients fighting both diseases.
Luu said the key prevention measure is to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible and children and adults over the age of six months can safely get the flu vaccine unless they are allergic to the contents within the vaccine.
According to Luu, most retail pharmacies like Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS offer flu vaccines.
Cullers said flu vaccines are also offered to patients that are admitted to the hospital.
A pneumonia vaccine can also be helpful for certain individuals with underlying medical issues such as asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, diabetes and those 65 years and older, said Luu, but people should consult with their primary care doctor about what is the best option for them.
Information about which retail pharmacies offer flu shots can be found at yuba.org and suttercounty.org.
While there are concerns about the possibility of multiple virus outbreaks, Cullers said local health officials anticipate seeing the usual influenza volumes this flu season in addition to COVID-19 volumes.
“We are expecting to be able to test patients that have symptoms consistent with influenza or COVID-19 at the same time to see which disease is present,” said Cullers.
“We are continually preparing for increased personal protective equipment usage by our healthcare workers, which is needed for COVID-19 and influenza. We assess our supplies on a daily basis to ensure we have enough on hand but are also prepared for the upcoming months. Adventist Health and Rideout is committed to providing safe and compassionate care to our community in these challenging times.”