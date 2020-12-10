We asked Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu for some practical advice: what happens/what to do if a family member exhibits symptoms of COVID-19. Following are her responses. (Do you have practical coronavirus questions you’d like answered? Email them to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)
Q. What could the list of COVID-19 symptoms include?
A. Fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or trouble breathing (you should go to the ER if you are experiencing this one); extreme fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.
Q. What should a person do if a family member develops symptoms?
A. If you or your family member develops symptoms, you should immediately isolate by staying at home. Call your boss, do not go into work. Isolate in a separate room from other family members; use a separate bathroom if possible; do not share meals with household members.
Then, arrange to be tested — you can do this through your primary care physician, select retail pharmacies like CVS or Rite Aid, and one of two local OptumServe sites (make an appointment at LHI.care/covidtesting).
Be sure to wear that mask when you show up to get tested.
Q. Do I call for a test, or wait for a doctor’s advice?
A. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, or if you are a household contact or close contact of a confirmed case, you should seek testing. You don’t need symptoms to get tested, and there are no barriers to getting tested including lack of insurance, homelessness, or being undocumented. You can sign up for a free test at LHI.care/covidtesting.
Q. What should we do if symptoms are severe?
A. If you are experiencing shortness of breath or trouble breathing, you should seek medical care immediately. If you are able, or if you can ask a family member to assist you, call and alert the emergency room or arriving paramedics that you are, or suspect you are, COVID-19 positive.
Q. Should I take my loved one to the hospital? Or call an ambulance?
A. The emergency department is for urgent/emergent medical needs. If your medical issues are not emergent, please consider reaching out to the many clinics in Yuba-Sutter (Ampla, Harmony Health, Peach Tree, Sutter), so that we are not inundating the emergency department with non-urgent medical evaluations.
If your loved one is not stable (extreme trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, inability to wake or stay awake, persistent chest pain or pressure), immediately call 911. You should let them know if your loved one has COVID-19, or suspected of having COVID-19.
Q. General advice?
A. Please stay home as much as you can and do not welcome others who do not live in your household into your home for the next three weeks.