California and other western states are now considering plans on how best to ease coronavirus restrictions in the weeks and months ahead. A local authority is still skeptical.
With some models indicating the area won’t hit its peak of COVID-19 cases for a few more weeks, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said local health officials will pay close attention to the state’s planning efforts in considering the Yuba-Sutter area’s options.
“The current order is tentatively set to expire on May 3. However, the COVID-19 situation remains extremely fluid and the dates could be shortened or extended in direct relation to the existing threat of spread,” Luu said. “Even as the state is considering next steps to reopen the economy, we have seen instances of outbreaks in some neighboring counties that create cause for concern.
“Some in the Yuba-Sutter community have not adhered to the social distancing requirements of the order, which opens the door to local outbreaks, and such risks could magnify tremendously, should restrictions be eased while the threat is still present.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the area had 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – up from 38 the day before. Three Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to the virus and six have been hospitalized to date, with 11 reported as having recovered.
The virus has been slow to spread in the area this week, though Luu has warned the situation could change quickly. Earlier this month, statistical models indicated the virus wouldn’t peak in the area until mid- to late-May.
“The safeguarding of the health of Yuba-Sutter residents – particularly the elderly and others who are at extreme risk – remains the primary consideration in the ongoing order,” Luu said.
State framework
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom said six key indicators will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the current stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said in a press release on Tuesday. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”
The state’s six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order include:
– The ability to monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed.
– The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19.
– The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges.
– The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand.
– The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing.
– The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Newsom said there is no timeline currently for modifying the stay-at-home order.
Luu said the governor’s announcement reinforces what public health officials have been saying all along: “this is a marathon, not a sprint.”
“Everyone has a vested interest in getting people back to their normal lives, but it’s important to not pull the trigger too quickly that would put us back at square one,” she said. “It’s promising that our hospitals have not been as overwhelmed as earlier statewide models predicted, but that is thanks to measures such as the stay-at-home orders helping slow the spread of the virus, and prevent deaths and more severe illnesses. We’re learning that this virus does not discriminate based on age. Once easing stay-at-home policies occurs, those more vulnerable populations will continue to be a concern.”
Many business owners have expressed concerns about their futures and whether or not they will be able to survive a prolonged shutdown due to the coronavirus. It’s a conversation happening across the nation, Luu said, and the hope is that business owners take advantage of support programs that have been set up through the federal stimulus package to help them through the current wave of COVID-19.
“We are already seeing considerable changes and innovations in business models, but any plans to continue operating through future occurrences must include measured steps to protect the most vulnerable of our population,” Luu said. “The medical community is still learning more about this virus, which will help in future planning.”