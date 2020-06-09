Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said that now, more than ever, it’s important for local residents to abide by guidelines for lowering the risk from the coronavirus. Please continue with the following:
1. The four steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
– Social distancing (at least 6 feet between those not living with you under the same roof).
– Wear a facial covering (when social distancing is not possible).
– Keep those hands clean (soap and water is best, but at least use hand sanitizer).
– Stay home when you are sick or even with mild symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat, cough (VERY important).
2. Allowed, but must modify operations to protect health:
– Business: Retail stores, restaurants (bar areas still closed), hair salons, barbershops, childcare, offices (telework strongly encouraged), car washes, pet grooming, landscape gardening, outdoor museums, shopping malls, and swap meets.
– Individuals: no restrictions within households (but you should bring a facial covering when leaving home for entering businesses or outside when unable to achieve social distancing).
– Large gatherings: Faith services (limit of 100 people or 25% capacity, whichever is smaller), funeral services, and protests.
3. Not yet allowed – awaiting direction from the State:
– Personal services: nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, fitness studios.
– Indoor museums, kid’s museums, zoos, and libraries.
– Community centers (including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas).
– Big events: nightclubs, concert venues, live audience sports, festivals, theme parks, hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism, higher education.
4. Have even mild symptoms? Stay home!
– Cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
5. Have these symptoms? Get medical help!
– Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.
6. Should I be tested?
– If you have even one symptom, you should get tested – information at BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. OptumServe has sites in Yuba City and Wheatland, while Peach Tree Clinic, Ampla, and Harmony Health also offer testing.
– Testing is free (if you have insurance, testing sites will get that information but there will be no out-of-pocket charge)