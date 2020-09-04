Editor’s Note: This is the second of three parts covering a Wednesday evening virtual town hall. Check out Tuesday’s edition for part 3.
Yuba-Sutter health officials answered questions from the public and the Appeal-Democrat during a recent COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall held at the Adventure Church of Yuba City.
Local experts included Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, Sutter County Epidemiologist Dr. Robert Herrick, and Yuba County Director of Public Health Dr. Homer Rice.
Q: Why are certain local restaurants operating normally (inside service)? Are there exceptions to the rules or are they just flaunting the rules?
Rice said both counties have a website where residents can lodge complaints of businesses that aren’t complying with health directives. Both the Yuba Enterprise Support (YES) Team and the Sutter COVID Outreach and Resiliency Effort (SCORE) Team are tasked with working with businesses on compliance or addressing certain issues.
He said restaurants should not allow indoor dining currently.
Q: Many people have concerns about vaccines. What are some things residents should consider in terms of the health and economic benefits and risks of taking a COVID-19 vaccine?
Luu said there are several vaccines currently in the process of being approved for widespread use. She explained that in order for it to be made public, they must first go through three phases of trials to monitor for adverse side effects. Two vaccines in particular are finishing up the final phase.
There will still be stringent protocols with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, she said, and the federal agency will review the data throughout the phases to ensure it is safe for implementation and to be offered to the public. Also, when one is approved, it’s likely there won’t be enough for every American initially, so there are still ongoing discussions about how much will be available and how it will be distributed.
Q: When considering public health, is there any place to consider the economic impact of the business shutdowns?
Luu said everything must be taken into consideration when considering one’s health. Those who cannot afford to pay for medicine, their health will suffer – it’s something she’s talked about since the initial closure and reopening process. However, she said, that needs to be balanced with the fact that the community cannot rush the process for developing a vaccine, which could lead to issues. It’s important that health officials are as stringent as possible in adhering to the best medical science the country has to offer in order to ensure the vaccine is safe for all, she said.
Q: The CDC has stated that asymptomatic testing should stop. Why is asymptomatic testing still going on in our community?
Herrick said there are instances where people should be tested even if they are asymptomatic, including if they’ve been exposed or if they live in a home where another resident has shown symptoms. The issue with asymptomatic carriers is that there are some who never develop symptoms and there are those that developed symptoms after being tested. The biggest concern, he said, is that asymptomatic individuals could still potentially spread COVID to others.
Q: There are reports of testing thresholds being too high. What’s your take?
Herrick said one of the challenges to testing is making sure there will by symptoms present that could be detected when tested. If someone was to be exposed today, they might not develop symptoms for another 3-5 days. It’s about timing and making sure the individual isn’t getting tested too early.
Q: Do we have enough tests in the area and are results coming back fast enough to even make a difference?
Rice said the area now has enough testing kits to meet the need, despite the area, at one point, being backed up. Today, the state is getting more lab reports in one day than it was in two months early in the process. That increase did have an impact on the state’s reporting system at first but it has since gotten much better.
In terms of turnaround, he said the process takes time – from the initial swab, to packaging and delivering before being processed and recorded. It takes between 3-5 days, which is pretty good, he said, and still gives his team enough time to intervene. He also commended individuals who are experiencing symptoms who have made the decision to self isolate, which helps tremendously.
Q: When someone decides to get tested, are they to self quarantine until they receive results?
Rice said it depends on their situation. Some people just want to be tested for the peace of mind. However, a negative test result today doesn’t necessarily mean the individual is safe, he said. They could easily develop symptoms later or contract the virus the next week. Those that are identified as a close contact to a positive case are recommended to get tested.
Q: Do you worry that there are folks who are scared to interact with medical professionals for fear of having to quarantine?
Rice said contact tracers have found difficulties in contacting residents due to community members being afraid, especially individuals with low wage jobs who are in precarious situations and worried that if they test positive they will lose their jobs, though he stressed there are protections for that. There have been people who don’t want to get tested either because they are undocumented or uninsured, though there are also locations in the area that can help with that.
There are also those that are just scared because they don’t want to know. However, he said, if tracers contact an individual, it’s better to know in order to stop the transmission to more vulnerable individuals or family members.
Q: On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most concerning, where does Sutter County’s rate compare to other counties?
Herrick said the county is currently averaging about 15 new cases per day, which is about twice where it needs to be in order to be taken out of the state’s most restrictive category. However, he believes the county is doing better than the much bigger, more populated parts of the state, largely due to its space and smaller population. He said the county is probably at a five on the scale and that the area is trending in a positive direction. He believes that it could take a month or two to get to that point where more businesses are allowed to open back up, but it will require residents to be diligent and continue practicing the various safety tenets.
Q: At one point the community reopened its restaurants and businesses and things seemed to be getting better before they weren’t. Is there anything you can peg that to?
Herrick said the reason the area was able to keep numbers low early on was because of a few proactive steps taken by Luu, who saw the virus coming in January before many others believed it a threat. One of those decisions was her shelter at home directive before there was even a case in the area. That mitigated widespread transmission not only in the Yuba-Sutter area but throughout Northern California.
When the local economy was reopened in April and May, there weren’t a lot of residents going elsewhere because most other places were closed down as well, so there was less chance of contracting the virus. Then around June and July, residents became somewhat complacent, which led to numbers growing. Local numbers skyrocketed following Father’s Day, and it became very difficult to stop at that point.
Herrick said if residents continue to be mindful and take precautions, he’s confident the area will get back to where it was in March, April and May.
Q: What’s preventing this situation from becoming a constant cycle?
Luu encouraged residents to keep the faith. She said it will come down to personal responsibility and maintaining the health tenets put in place, both at work and at home. She said some people think that what they do in their personal life doesn’t bleed into their work life but it does. Residents cannot be cautious for two weeks then become lax, because that’s when numbers see a step backwards, she said.
Herrick said it’s also important to listen to one’s elders, with two-thirds of local cases being younger than 35 years old. The older population has shown how to go about protecting themselves in their daily lives, which is something the younger generation can learn from, he said.
Q: In terms of nursing facilities and elderly residents being separated from their families, is there any way that will ease up soon or will it come down to a vaccine being released before visitations can be allowed again?
Luu said the reason health officials limit visitation into skilled nursing facilities is because the residents are the most fragile population. One recent example in Colusa County saw the virus spread quickly through a skilled nursing facility, which resulted in multiple cases leading to hospitalizations and deaths. As part of the process, officials also require regular testing for staff, who are in charge of keeping the most vulnerable population safe.
Once the entire community is committed to bringing down the community transmission, the California Department of Public Health has guidance on how to allow for limited visitation, but that won’t occur until the transmission decreases significantly, Luu said.