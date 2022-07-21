A free Healthcare Job Fair is scheduled to take place Wednesday at Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City.
Set to take place from 10 a.m. to noon, the fair will cater to medical, nursing, health and social care professionals, Sutter County One Stop said.
If you need help registering or help with a resume, call 530-822-5120.
Sutter County Veterans Hall is located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
Before Wednesday’s job fair, those who may need help to prepare for it can take part in the How to Work a Job Fair Workshop from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Sutter County One Stop, located at 950 Tharp Rd #1000 in Yuba City.
“Attendees can expect to learn job fair expectations, how to prepare for your job search, what to wear, interview techniques, how to create an elevator speech, what you need to include in a professional portfolio and thank you letters,” Sutter County One Stop said. “There will also be a question and answer session at the end of the workshop.”
For more information or to sign-up, call 530-822-5120.