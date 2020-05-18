As the medical field continues to fight the coronavirus, the industry has started reopening for other patients. Locally, dental offices, chiropractors, visits to primary care physicians and elective surgeries are permitted under guidelines from the state.
Facilities that have reopened in Yuba-Sutter are screening patients before consultations, taking temperatures, asking screening questions and performing visual checks for signs of illness.
With preventative steps in place, many have been booked with clients, eager to return to appointments.
Chiropractic care
Yuba Sutter Chiropractic in Yuba City just reopened two weeks ago, despite being an essential business which could have continued operations. Doctor Gurj Kalay said he decided to close his practice at the start of the stay-at-home order because he wanted to protect his family.
Kalay said the office reopened with precautions, like requiring patients to wear face masks, spacing out appointments instead of double-booking and visually screening patients for signs of fever or illness. He said he and the other staff are wearing masks as well as sanitizing their hands and stations after each appointment.
“If anyone has any symptoms we’re asking patients to call us and cancel,” Kalay said.
He said the first week they reopened was “slammed” with customers, but said the office has slowed down in patient visits since the initial spike.
Another chiropractic office, Ellyson Chiropractic in Marysville, has remained open as an essential business during this time. Doctor David Ellyson said the office had 500 cancellations in the first month-and-a-half of the shutdown – a significant decrease for the practice, which he estimates treats about 450 patients per week.
Ellyson said the office has seen a lot of patients for acute injuries related to people pushing themselves trying to tackle home projects.
“You think you can do your yardwork for 10 hours when you usually sit at a desk,” Ellyson said. “We’re having a lot of those types of injuries because everybody is staying at home trying to do these things.”
Ellyson said the office has worked to ensure cleanliness with hand sanitizers, spaced out seating, staggered appointments, air purifiers and even appointing a safety officer who monitors sanitation. He said the office has received calls regarding their cleaning policies and has worked to accommodate the needs of their patients.
“One woman called because her husband is going to chemo and radiation and asked to be the first person in the room in the morning,” Ellyson said.
He said he’s gotten feedback from patients who are thankful for their services at this time.
“They’re very grateful for the human touch,” Ellyson said. “That’s been very important to the healing experience.”
Dentistry
Magnolia Modern Dentistry in Yuba City closed their office until May 4 when dental offices were cleared by the state to re-open. Dentist and part-owner Alan Reid said the practice only offered emergency dental procedures during the closure for patients who needed care for root canals or teeth pulled.
He said since they’ve reopened, they are asking patients to wait in their cars, complete a health questionnaire and taking their temperatures prior to entry into the building. Once inside, he said the staff members are wearing increased protective gear, like face shields and N95 masks, as well as working to decrease the spread of droplets during cleanings.
Reid said he thinks the patients are divided between 80 percent who are ready to come back in, and 20 percent who are fearful.
“Eighty percent want to get back to normal life and 20 who are still afraid,” Reid said. “They’ll come in if they know there’s a problem but if there isn’t an immediate pain they will cancel.”
Doctors appointments and surgeries
Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital has started resuming surgeries which are deemed “foundational to people’s health” such as tumor removal, heart valve replacements, colonoscopies and operations to treat chronic diseases like diabetes.
“Surgeries will allow us to provide our patients relief from pain, progression of disease, and can help prevent potentially debilitating issues later on,” said Adventist Health/Rideout public information officer Monica Arrowsmith.
Adventist Health/Rideout clinics are taking patients for in-person doctors visits as well as offering virtual appointments from people’s homes. Arrowsmith said patients should call the clinic office to make either in-person or virtual doctors appointments.
For in-person appointments and surgeries, Arrowsmith said the organization has implemented safety policies like screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering facilities, masking all staff and visitors, scheduling appointments to avoid large waiting groups and thoroughly cleaning high-traffic areas. She said the hospital has also started testing all hospitalized patients for COVID-19.
“We will continue to strictly adhere to all of these safeguards and others that may become necessary as we begin to welcome patients back to our clinics and our hospital,” Arrowsmith said.