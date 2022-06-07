A seasonal, plant-based cooking class will be held this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Yuba County in order to promote healthy eating during the summer.
Called the Summer Meal Cooking Class, this event will be held at Vivian Johnson Hall at 10034 Marysville Rd. in Dobbins.
The free workshop demonstration is open to all members of the community who are interested in leading healthy lifestyles, said John Fleming, coordinator of the class.
The workshop will be led by fellow community members along with graduate students from Weimar University. Class instructors will provide live cooking demonstrations and give attendees the opportunity to observe the process. Samples of each dish along with the recipes will be available to take home.
Fleming said Sunday’s class will mark the return of the Dobbin’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church seasonal cooking classes after five years. Classes originally ceased due to a decline in church attendance, but the church plans to continue seasonal classes as church attendance increases, he said.
The class will focus on teaching healthy, seasonal recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Fleming’s decision to highlight vegetarian and vegan food options was meant to promote healthy living and expand upon Adventist Health’s Blue Zone initiative for Yuba County.
“A plant-based diet will extend your life by 10 years or more. You’ll live longer, healthier, and have fewer cancers. A whole-food, plant-based diet, scientifically, has been found to be the most successful in longevity for basic health,” Fleming said.
Attendants will learn how to make a variety of summer-themed dishes including salads, light dressings, fruit platters and drinks. All featured recipes will demonstrate that healthy cooking can be easy-to-follow and improve nutrition, Fleming said.
For more information about the cooking class, call 530-301-334.