A preliminary hearing was continued to May for a woman accused of hitting a teenager with her car, resulting in his death last fall.
Constance Addison, 36, Yuba City, is accused of hitting 13-year-old Alec Flores of Yuba City as he was walking to school in October 2019.
She faces charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in death, and child endangerment.
Addison appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Wednesday for a pretrial conference. Her attorney, Roberto Marquez, filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing, which was granted by Judge Ted Hansen.
“We strongly opposed the motion and argued against it,” said Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. “However the court – after hearing arguments from the defense and from us and based on the representations made by the defense attorney – still found good cause to continue the preliminary hearing.”
Marquez said the preliminary hearing was continued to allow more time to review evidence collected from the vehicle’s black box.
He acknowledged that continuing the hearing was “to the chagrin” of the victim’s friends and family, many of whom have been present during court proceedings.
Addison is suspected of hitting Flores Oc. 7, 2019, with her SUV as he was walking to Franklin Elementary School.
She was driving her own children to school and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal collision, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
She allegedly fled the scene and was arrested later that day at her residence on Gurdas Court in Yuba City. On Oct. 8, 2019, she posted $100,000 bail and has been out of custody ever since.
The conditions of her release are a suspension of her driver’s license, requirement that she wear an alcohol-monitoring device and that she not purchase, consume or go to an establishment where alcohol is the primary item for sale.
Addison’s next court appearance will be April 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. to determine whether there is enough evidence to go to a jury trial.