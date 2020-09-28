A felony pretrial conference was continued to Friday in the case of a Yuba City woman charged with driving drunk and hitting a Yuba City boy last October, killing him.
Constance Addison, 36, was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting death or injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Alec Flores, 13, was walking to school when Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car while Addison’s own children were in the vehicle. She then fled the scene and was arrested later that day at her residence.
She posted $100,000 bail on Oct. 8 and has been out of custody ever since. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, 2021, in Sutter County Superior Court.
On Monday, attorney David Vasquez appeared on behalf of Addison’s attorney Roberto Marquez and requested that the pretrial conference be moved to Friday at 9 a.m. when a hearing is scheduled about a motion from Marquez to dismiss the murder count Addison is charged with. Addison did not appear in court on Monday.
A trial readiness conference is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. At a previous hearing Marquez estimated the trial would take three weeks to complete.