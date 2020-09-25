The preliminary hearing of an Olivehurst man charged with attempted murder, arson, and making criminal threats began Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.
Djay Joel, 43, was arrested in May after allegedly setting fire to a bed inside a home where a woman was lying during a domestic dispute.
Late Friday, the prosecution’s last witness had not completed his testimony. The hearing will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Julia Scrogin will decide if there is enough evidence for the case against Joel to proceed to a jury trial.
Joel remains in Yuba County Jail where he is being held without bail.