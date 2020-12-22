A hearing for a Yuba City woman charged with murder was continued a week due to her attorney being ill, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. Constance Addison is headed to trial in January for the murder of 13-year-old Alec Flores, of Yuba City. Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car while Flores walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019. Addison was also charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The defense filed motions to change the venue of the trial and to have Addison’s driver’s license returned to her. The hearing was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 10 but was continued after attorney Roberto Marquez told the court he was feeling sick and could have been exposed to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the hearing was supposed to take place but was continued again because Marquez was still ill. The hearing is now scheduled to take place on Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.