A preliminary hearing for an Olivehurst man charged with attempting to murder two men in Marysville is set for this Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.
On Sept. 8, Juan Antonio Sanchez, 28, allegedly fired a handgun at Cesar Vasquez, Oscar Vasquez and one other unidentified victim in front of their home in the 5100 block of Tulip Road in Marysville, as Sanchez stood outside his vehicle, according to court documents.
The victims were not injured.
According to court documents, Sanchez is a documented Norteno criminal street gang member.
The preliminary hearing will begin Friday at 9 a.m.