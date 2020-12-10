A hearing to address two motions made by the defense, in a case against a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old Yuba City boy, was rescheduled after the defense attorney informed the court he was feeling sick and could have been exposed to COVID-19.
The motions were filed by Roberto Marquez on behalf of Constance Addison, who is headed to trial next month for the murder of Alec Flores. Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car while Flores walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019. Her children were in her car when the alleged crime was committed.
She was also charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
One of the motions asks the court to change the venue of the trial and the other asks for the return of Addison’s driver’s license to her.
On Thursday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis said that while in chambers with Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich, she spoke on the phone with Marquez, who said he had been exposed and could potentially be COVID-19 positive.
Heimlich said Marquez’s symptoms were noticeable over the phone and only agreed to reschedule the hearing because of the circumstances.
“My arm was twisted into agreeing,” Heimlich said.
Heimlich also requested that the defense’s witness list and discovery for the trial be provided to him as the trial is set to begin in the next 30 days.
The hearing was rescheduled to Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. Davis said on that date the court and both parties will address how the trial will proceed given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5. A trial readiness conference will take place on Dec. 31 at 9 a.m.
Addison did not appear in court on Thursday and has been out of custody since Oct. 8, 2019 when she posted $100,000 bail.