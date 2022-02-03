The HeartShine organization is looking for contestants for its annual Miss California HeartShine “inner-beauty” inclusive and positive scholarship pageant event that is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
The organization is seeking a Miss Yuba-Sutter HeartShine, Miss Teen Colusa County HeartShine, Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter HeartShine, Mrs. Yuba-Sutter HeartShine, and a Miss Pre-Teen Yuba-Sutter HeartShine. It said those that apply should be “motivated and passionate about improving themselves and their community.”
Any appointed titleholders will compete Feb. 19 and 20 at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel in Sacramento.
HeartShine said contestants at Miss California HeartShine will compete in four areas of competition using HeartShine’s scoring criteria that values confidence, public speaking ability, a heart for community service, and more.
Winners who are chosen will be crowned as Queens/Ambassadors across 10 different age categories with applicants that can range in age from 6 to 106. Prizes available include cash scholarships and awards.
Those interested in applying can visit https://heartshine.net/state-pageant-2022 or call 530-718-8591.