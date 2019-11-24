Yuba City resident Sang Kim has been a member of the local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for all 20 years he has lived in the city.
He remembered when the Sacramento temple opened in 2005 and described how ecstatic he was to be able to drive only an hour from his home to get to a temple. The previous closest temple was located in Oakland.
When he heard that a temple would be built in Yuba City, he said his jaw dropped.
He couldn’t believe that such an important structure would be coming to a relatively small city like Yuba City.
Unlike a chapel, used for Sabbath day worship services and weekday activities that are open to the public, temples are different, according to stake president Steve Hammarstrom.
“The temple, for us, represents symbolically a piece of heaven here on earth,” Kim said. “If we can have a piece of heaven closer to us that’s just tremendous.”
Hammarstrom said via email that temples are the most sacred places of worship that are reserved for faithful members of the church.
“They are special places of worship where members learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Hammarstrom said. “Temples are not open on the Sabbath, so that members may attend their local congregations.”
The final details for the design and layout of the temple are not known at this time but the structure will be located at 1470 Butte House Road in Yuba City and be 38,000 square feet. Hammarstrom said that unlike other church buildings that have a large hall or sanctuary, the temple contains a variety of rooms for different functions including marriages, baptisms and religious instructional services.
Those who will participate in temple ceremonies must change into simple, modest, white clothing.
“The white temple clothing symbolizes purity, equality, and reverence,” Hammarstrom said.
At this point the members the new temple will serve have not been determined but Hammarstrom said regional units of the church will be assigned to the temple in Yuba City. He said members of the church living in Yuba, Sutter, Butte and Colusa have been attending the Sacramento temple and before that Oakland. The temple in Yuba City will be open like all other LDS temples Tuesday through Saturday.
“We as members, are grateful to have the blessing of this temple so close,” Hammarstrom said. “To say we cannot wait would be understating that excitement.”
When the temple is built it will be open to the public with tours available for non-members. Once the temple is dedicated, only “faithful members” will be able to attend. Hammarstrom said the grounds of the temple will be open to the public after its dedication.
Kim said the construction of the temple is not only a positive for the LDS community but will be good for everyone in Yuba City. He described temples as beautiful buildings that will enhance the community and make Yuba City more of a destination.
“This is beyond belief,” Kim said.