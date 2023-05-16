Several local, state and federal officials joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday morning at Daguerre Point Dam in Yuba County to announce a collaborative effort that is underway to stem the loss of salmon and other important fish that experts say is not only critical to their livelihood but the environment and our relationship with it.
While the dam has been vital in keeping back debris leftover from the Gold Rush days from flowing down the Yuba River, over time it also has caused an impact on fish, such as salmon, and their movement. That restriction in movement has led to a steep decline in the salmon population, considered a “keystone species,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said Tuesday.
“Daguerre Point Dam was built in 1910. It needs to evolve and adapt to the 21st century. Even in the best of times, it’s a very difficult barrier for salmon and steelhead (trout) migrating upstream,” Bonham said. “It’s a complete barrier to sturgeon and lamprey. Above here is 12 miles of good habitat they can’t access regularly. Every mile of salmon habitat matters in California right now.”
To solve what has become an alarming drop in the salmon population, Yuba Water Agency in partnership with other state and federal entities is now working on a solution that amounts to an off ramp for fish to bypass the dam and return to the cooler waters they need to thrive.
“We’re here today because the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Yuba Water Agency are executing a term sheet. That term sheet is a commitment to a restoration program and plan for this Yuba River,” Bonham said.
The agreement, the governor’s office said, will set the “stage for the return of imperiled spring-run Chinook salmon to their native habitat in the North Yuba River for the first time in more than 100 years.”
The collaboration between the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Yuba Water and the federal fisheries agency “resolves years of conflict and includes major actions to help recover imperiled fish,” officials said. Those major actions include:
– Building a new fishway – a channel resembling a natural river that salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and lamprey can follow to get around the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Daguerre Point Dam to reach a healthy spawning habitat.
– Building a modernized water diversion at Daguerre Point Dam to supply irrigation water south of the lower Yuba River that will protect fish passing the intake.
– Launching a comprehensive reintroduction program to support recovery efforts of spring-run Chinook salmon with a goal of returning them to their original habitat in the North Yuba River above New Bullards Bar Reservoir as soon as 2025.
Currently, the entire project is in its “conceptual phase.”
“This is going to significantly improve the ability for salmon to pass to the upper-lower Yuba River. Right now, the healthiest and strongest salmon can make it up the fish ladders, but that swirling pool, that creates turmoil for salmon,” Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey said, pointing to the turbulent water spilling over the Daguerre Point Dam. “They get in, they get all disoriented and they get tired. Once they realize they’re supposed to go up a fish ladder, they’re tired, they’re weak, some of the smaller ones can’t physically make it up the fish ladder. So, it’s only the superior salmon that make it up into the upper-lower Yuba River. That’s what this is going to do, it’s going to provide a nice, lazy channel. It’s going to mimic the natural channel of the Yuba River.”
The main aspect of the project won’t actually “touch the dam,” Whittlesey said. Instead, the new channel will just go around it.
Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors Chairman Gary Bradford said the project will “remove the detrimental effects” of the dam without actually removing the dam itself. Bradford said removing the dam completely – which would allow the fish to travel more easily – could pose significant risks, such as flooding.
“In addition to that, the dam is critical to getting water to our irrigation districts,” Bradford said. “... The dam is a hindrance to them (salmon), but it is preventing the steelhead and the lamprey (from traveling). They cannot use the fish ladders that are on the dam, so they cannot get past it. … So by creating a channel around the dam, we continue to have all the benefits of the dam, but we remove the detriments of the dam with respect to fish passage.”
Bradford also said the new channel would not only provide a better avenue for fish to move along the river, but also allow more recreational opportunities for the public.
The land the project will impact is currently owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Teichert. Both, Whittlesey said, have signaled that they are willing to work with Yuba Water to counter what have become unintended consequences of the dam.
Whittlesey said Tuesday that Yuba Water Agency will apply to the Army Corps of Engineers “as soon as we can” to construct the new channel.
“We will own and operate it in perpetuity. We’ll be responsible for maintaining it and cleaning the gravel out of it and making sure the fish can pass through it,” Whittlesey said.
Along with a $30 million commitment from the state for this project, Whittlesey said Yuba Water is prepared to commit as much as $30 million to what ultimately could be an estimated $60-80 million endeavor. The agency also is committed to its long-term ownership and operation.
“We’re basically adding a new facility to our collective,” Whittlesey said.
While agencies such as Yuba Water would love to start on this project as soon as possible, environmental regulations, such as the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), could prevent the new channel from being constructed in a timely manner – time that is quickly running out. Whittlesey said “in today’s current regulatory world” it could take as long as two years to get through the permitting process.
“Stuff takes more time than what it says in the regulation, that’s just the reality of it. We live in that reality,” Whittlesey said. “We permit stuff all the time and it just takes forever. Some of it’s on us too. When you got 10 projects going and you got 10 engineers and they’re trying to juggle projects, I’m not gonna say all the regulation stuff is on the state or the feds. But if someone just (said) don’t kill the fish, but go build the thing, we could start digging next summer.”
While CEQA is considered to be landmark legislation that has helped preserve and protect Californians and the state’s land, air and water, it also has been a big hurdle for progress, such as what is being proposed at Daguerre Point Dam. Several environmental studies must be done, many of which could take months or years, for a project that would actually be improving the environment and helping salmon populations.
“We need to go through CEQA just to go do the investigation of the geology. … We have a concept, we can’t move the concept forward until we know what the dirt is underneath the channel,” Whittlesey said.
Newsom on Tuesday shared his frustration with some of these regulations and the permitting process. He suggested, however, that the state and related entities would be willing to fast track the Daguerre Point Dam project as much as is possible in the current regulatory framework.
“This is about preserving a species for generations,” Newsom said. “It’s an environmental project and environmental rules and regulations are getting in the way of getting under construction – the costs that are impacted and your frustration increases as taxpayers. … I’m glad permitting is top-of-mind nationally and it’s going to be top-of-mind here in this state, as it has been around housing the last few years, but now more broadly around these larger projects.”
Bonham said a difference already has been made in battling regulations preventing environmental and other improvements. He credited the leadership of California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot and Governor Newsom in their attempts to balance the protection of the environment and our need to progress as a modern society.
“We have a world today that is not climate change, it’s climate disruption. If you look at what we need to do on renewable energy, infrastructure modernization, housing, let alone everything else, we’re not keeping pace and we have to. The public expects more,” Bonham said. “So in that year, (fiscal year) 2021-2022, the secretary (Crowfoot) launched something called ‘cutting green tape.’ In that calendar year, our department was able to accelerate permitting, shrink approvals to 70 days or less, save applicants doing restoration almost $2 million, restore 103 miles of rivers around the state and restore about 500,000 acres of habitat because we dedicated a team to get it done promptly. That’s the mentality we’ll bring to this project. We have to. There’s no more time.”
Newsom said projects such as the one planned at Daguerre Point Dam are “crucial” to the success of the affected fish, the environment and all Californians.
“California is taking action to restore vital habitats and return fish to their historic home – turning the page on outdated water infrastructure that has blocked passage for these fish for over a century,” Newsom said. “Together with historic investments, we’re restoring crucial waterways across our state and laying the groundwork for a salmon resurgence that’s not only good for fish, but a lifeline for the communities and Native peoples who rely on a healthy fish population.”