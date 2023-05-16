Several local, state and federal officials joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday morning at Daguerre Point Dam in Yuba County to announce a collaborative effort that is underway to stem the loss of salmon and other important fish that experts say is not only critical to their livelihood but the environment and our relationship with it.

While the dam has been vital in keeping back debris leftover from the Gold Rush days from flowing down the Yuba River, over time it also has caused an impact on fish, such as salmon, and their movement. That restriction in movement has led to a steep decline in the salmon population, considered a “keystone species,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said Tuesday. 

