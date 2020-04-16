A group of Yuba County growers donated a combination of food and cash totaling $20,000 to help the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank feed those in need.
The Yuba River Endowment, a group of about 100 farmers, ranchers and dairies, delivered 10 pallets of locally grown medium grain rice to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank on Thursday totaling about 15,000 pounds, according to Al Lassaga, the group’s president.
“As local farmers, we want to help people however we can,” Lassaga said. “These are our neighbors and the people we see everyday in the community. Plus, seeing all the restaurant closures has been brutal.”
Michelle Downing, interim CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said the group’s donation will feed local people in need and help with various aspects of their operation.
“The rice alone will feed over 7,000 families along with the other staples we will provide to our clients and pantries,” Downing said, in an email. “The donation of $20,000 will help pay the gas for our three delivery trucks that go out to supermarkets to pick up products. They also are used to deliver food boxes three days a week and during COVID-19, even more.”
Lassaga and some of the other growers, who all work along and utilize the Yuba River as part of their ag operation, were on hand Thursday as the rice was delivered to the Yuba Sutter Food Bank in Yuba City.
“As farmers, we are long-term members of the community,” he said. “Our roots are here and if there’s something we can help with, we’re going to do it.”
Downing said the donation will help their organization reach some of those who are most at-risk during this time of extreme uncertainty.
“We also are the connection to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs that serve our older residents in Yuba and Sutter county monthly and our Silver Fox program for our 65 year old residents in need,” she said. “The donations also help facilitate the staff that runs the food bank for the pantries and food closets to come to the food bank grocery store. The charge is only 19 cents a pound and that is because of our donations.”
Downing said, in 2019, they distributed 1 million pounds of food to the community.
“We feed 3,000 families per month through all of the programs that we support,” she said.
She said people who want to help can connect on their website or social media pages.
“We’re always grateful for cash donations, volunteers and non-perishable food items -- basically anything that you’d buy at the store, we can use to help feed people in need,” Downing said.
Lassaga said their group has used their pooled resources in the past to help with Future Farmers of America student scholarships and other programs that promote youth and agriculture in Yuba County.
In January, the board of directors of the Yuba River Endowment donated $15,000 to the Wheatland High School FFA program and in December, a similar donation was made to the Marysville High School FFA program.
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Website: yuba-sutterfoodbank.com
Yuba River Endowment