PrideFile.jpg

Loved ones of Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight lead attendees of Yuba City’s first Love is Love Walk away from the Town Square fountain and toward C Street during a pride-themed event on June 17.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

A few years ago, Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight shared with some family a dream: Leading a pride parade in her hometown.

A 20-year old transgender woman from the Yuba-Sutter area, Knight died on May 31 by suicide, her family and friends said. Many in the area say she brought light to a community where LGBTQ+ people are still finding their footing.

Tags

Recommended for you