A year ago, Harlee Hull wouldn’t go near Santa Claus when her mom, Sarah, took her for a visit at the Yuba-Sutter Mall.
Sarah Hull, mother of three who resides in Marysville, said her youngest was a lot less shy this time around when public visits with Santa opened up on Saturday at the mall.
The experience, which runs through Dec. 23, is much different this year given the ongoing public health crisis surrounding COVID-19.
Families do not sit on Santa’s lap. Instead the kids are positioned across from Saint Nick in an interview-like setting with plexiglass placed between the two parties. A photo is taken at the end of the visit to commemorate the event.
Lynette Myers, marketing manager at both the Chico and Yuba-Sutter Mall, said the mall focused hard on providing a contact-free experience.
“We’re doing our part to follow the mandate (to) keep people safe and healthy,” Myers said.
Myers said masks are required up until the point that the holiday picture is taken with Santa. Another change this year is the implementation of interactive games to keep kids occupied for their turn with Santa.
However, due to COVID, Myers said it was scrapped for now.
It’s an altered experience for today’s youth, but one that families will accept given the severity of the crisis.
Hull’s primary concern leading up to the visit was what the plexiglass would look like on camera.
As a kid herself, visiting Santa was very different and nothing like what her kids experienced on Saturday.
Hull said nurturing a child during the pandemic has to be a unique experience, because every child is different and reacts to experiences in their own way.
She said the family mostly stays at home, leaving the house just once or twice a week.
Santa’s visit was the second time that the Hull family had left the house.
“It’s a lot different now, you can’t touch (Santa),” Haleigh Hull, 7, said.
Jennifer Frigo of Yuba City said it was nice to get her family out of the house to see Santa.
A year ago, Frigo said the family left the house everyday and now it’s three days a week.
“It’s very stressful,” Frigo said. “It’s hard to keep them in the house.”
But children Jace and Piper Watley and Audrina Frigo relished an opportunity to get out and visit with jolly old Saint Nicholas even under the safety guidelines.
“Santa is behind the glass (so) the kids are safe and get to experience Christmas,” Jennifer Frigo said.
Virtual visits with Santa
Beginning Monday, families can visit with Santa virtually from the safety of their homes.
Reservations are required, Myers said, in order to receive a Zoom visit with Santa and recording that will be emailed afterward.
Cost of the virtual experience is $25, Myers said.
To make reservations go to https://bit.ly/37hZXrZ.