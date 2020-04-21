A number of restaurants are adapting to the coronavirus shutdown by offering takeout, curbside and/or delivery options.
Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported to us. If you operate an eatery that offers pickup/delivery and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it – email details to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number:
– Happy Viking, 741 Plumas St., Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 671-7492 or visit www.thehappyviking.com.
– La Unica’s Fresh Mex restaurant, 971 Gray Ave., Yuba City, is offering curbside delivery and takeout options. For more information, call 755-3900 or visit www.launicasfreshmex.com.
– Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City, offers pick-up and curbside services. For more information, call 923-2757.
– Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine, 4912 Powerline Road, Olivehurst, also invites guests to utilize their curbside delivery offer for over-the-phone orders. For more information, call 749-9651.
– Marcello’s Italian Restaurant, 1235 Bridge St., Yuba City, offers carryout, pick-up and drive-through options. For more information, call 674-2171.
– Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge St., Yuba City, is offering delivery, carryout and curbside delivery options. For more information, call 674-3544 or visit www.loc8nearme.com/california/yuba-city/lambert-house-cafe/4999898/.
– Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 10180 Live Oak Blvd., has pick-up and delivery options. For more information, call 695-3535.
– Pasquini’s Fine Italian Food, 6241 CA-99, Live Oak, is offering takeout and curbside pickup. For more information, call 695-3384.
– The Brick Coffee House Cafe, 316 D St., Marysville, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash and UberEats. For more information, call 743-5283 or 218-8419.
– Mom’s Diner, 5915 Lindhurst Ave., Marysville, is open for to-go orders and curbside delivery. For more information, call 743-8864.
– Porky’s BBQ To Go, 1190 Bridge St., Yuba City, is offering takeout and delivery options. Porky’s partners with DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub for delivery. Porky’s in Marysville is closed at this time. For more information, call 923-7828.
– AJ’s Sandwiches in both Yuba City, 1171 Bridge St., and Marysville, 221 Sixth St., is offering takeout. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats. For more information, call the Yuba City location at 870-8130, the Marysville location at 741-2239 or visit www.ajs-sandwiches.com.
– Baskin Robbins, 885 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash. For more information, call 671-2210 or visit www.baskinrobins.com.
– Beach Hut Deli, 1655 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, is offering takeout. People can also order through DoorDash. For more information, call 755-3887 or visit www.beachhutdeli.com.
– Casa Carlos, 413 Sixth St., Marysville, is offering takeout. For more information, call 742-7793 or visit www.casacarloscantina.com.
– Casa Lupe, 655 W Onstott Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout. For more information, call 673-2190, visit www.casalupe.com or follow Casa Lupe Yuba City on Facebook.
– Carl’s Jr. at 995 Tharp Road, Yuba City; 1300 Bridge St., Yuba City; and 429 Ninth St., Marysville; are offering takeout. For more information, call 673-0995, 671-0885 or 742-6130 respectively or visit www.carlsjr.com.
– Bridge Coffee Co., 101 Clark Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash. For more information, call 673-6001 or visit www.bridgecoffeeco.com.
– Chinese Garden, 812 Gray Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 674-0216.
– Cool Hand Luke’s, 1669 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash. For more information, call 822-9900 or visit www.coolhandlukes.com.
– Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 1074 Harter Road, Suite 101 B, Yuba City, is offering takeout and delivery options. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats. For more information, call 673-9283 or visit www.costavida.com.
– Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout. For more information, call 790-0300 or visit www.dancingtomato.com.
– Duke’s Diner, 1770 Seventh Ave., Olivehurst, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash and Postmates. For more information, call 741-2970.
– Dunkin Donuts, 1040 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout. People can also order through GrubHub. For more information, call 671-2008 or call www.dunkindonuts.com.
– El Zarape, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup upon request. For more information, call 755-2888.
– Huckleberry’s, 724 W Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup. People can also order through DoorDash. For more information, call 645-7688 or visit www.huckleberrys.org.
– Iguana’s Mexican Grill, 1747 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, is offering takeout. People can also order through DoorDash and GrubHub. For more information, call 777-9696
– Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 904 E St., Marysville, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 763-4144 or visit www.jimmyjohns.com.
– Linda’s Soda Bar and Grill, 668 Plumas St., Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 673-8140 or visit www.lindasodabargrill.com.
– MidTown Grill, 747 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, is offering takeout. For more information, call 923-7075 or visit www.midtowngrillyc.com.
– Pete’s Restaurant, 866 W Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. For more information, call 923-7262 or visit www.petesyubacity.com.
– Pieology Pizzeria, 550 N Palora Ave., Suite 200, Yuba City, is offering takeout. People can also order through DoorDash and Postmates. For more information, call 671-1005 or visit www.pieology.com.
– Rolling Stone Pizza, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 923-2175.
– Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 743-1558 or visit www.silverdollarmarysville.com.
– Sizzler, 872 W Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats. For more information, call 673-1458 or visit www.sizzler.com.
– Sopa Thai Cuisine, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. For more information, call 790-7672 or visit www.Facebook.com/SopaThaiCuisine.
– Straw Hat Pizza, 540 Bogue Road, Yuba City, is offering takeout and delivery options. For more information, call 671-5150 or visit www.strawhatpizza.com.
– Sutter Buttes Brewing Co., Inc., 421 Center St., Yuba City, is offering takeout and delivery options. For more information, call 790-7999 or visit www.sutterbuttesbrewing.com.
– Sylvio’s Pizzeria & Deli, 1747 Live Oak Blvd., Suite M, Yuba City, is offering takeout and curbside pickup options. People can also order through Uber Eats. For more information, call 430-7499 or visit www.Facebook.com/SylviosPizzeriaNorthYuba.
– Sylvio’s Pizzeria & Deli, 229 Clark Ave., Suite J, Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. People can also order through Uber Eats. For more information, call 430-7792 or visit www.Facebook.com/SylviosPizzeriaSouthYuba.
– Togo’s, 885 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats. For more information, call 671-2210 or visit www.togos.com.
– Tracey’s Diner, 724 J St., Marysville, is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. People can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats. For more information, call 923-2567 or visit www.traceysdiner.com.
– Del Taco, 1078 Harter Road, Yuba City, is open via drive-through and take out. Delivery may also be available through third-party services – such as DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub. For more information, call 673-1326 or visit www.deltaco.com.