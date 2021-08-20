TORRANCE – It wasn’t long past noon and Dr. Anita Sircar found herself again saying the phrase she had repeated in the halls of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, like the chorus to a rueful song: “Here we go again.”
Twelve new patients suffering from the virus had come in overnight, including a 19-year-old whose parents were already hospitalized for COVID-19. And they kept coming in that morning, one after the next.
Nurses were strategizing about how to expand the isolated segment of the intensive care unit that they had set aside for the sickest of their COVID-19 patients as room after room was occupied — the kind of planning that the hospital has had to refine for pandemic surges as it juggles the needs of other patients.
“Do we have a bed yet?” Sircar called out as doctors and nurses flurried around a 48-year-old man who had been rushed in and intubated in the emergency room. They wanted to bring him upstairs to intensive care.
“That’s a no,” a nurse replied.
When the man had stabilized, Sircar stepped outside the hospital to talk to his wife. It felt too much like the grim winter that she and the rest of the hospital staff had endured: the surging numbers of patients, the pressure on “real estate” inside the hospital, the agonizing talks with relatives. Just like January or February, Sircar kept saying.
But it was August, long after a COVID-19 vaccine had become available, and her sadness had started to curdle with frustration as more and more patients who had forgone a vaccine ended up in the intensive care unit. Sircar called it an “existential” kind of sadness and exhaustion, that humanity seemed not to have learned anything after so much death.
“The greatest weapon that we have right now is the vaccine. And people aren’t getting it,” she said.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Los Angeles County in recent weeks, powered by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, the loosening of some pandemic restrictions, and strained progress in vaccination.
At Providence Little Company of Mary, a 442-bed medical center in Torrance, doctors and nurses grimly greeted what they dubbed the “fourth wave.” In late May, there had been just two patients with the virus at the hospital. That Thursday morning in early August, there were 37. Only two were vaccinated, neither in dire condition.
Those numbers are still far below the winter surge, which resulted in nearly 200 patients being hospitalized with the virus at the Torrance medical center in early January. But the summer rebound has been demoralizing, in part, because much of it could have been avoided, nurses and physicians there lamented.
“I’m bummed,” said Dr. Alex Hakim, a critical care physician at the hospital. “And that’s the most eloquent words I can say about it. I’ve been extremely un-eloquent lately.”
Before Sircar and her co-workers launched their daily rounds, where doctors, nurses and specialists pore over the treatment plan for each COVID-19 patient in the ICU, a hospital chaplain offered up a reading. Sircar bowed her head.
“When disappointment in others clouds my vision, let me not judge but affirm my decision. For we all do what we think is best. And forgive ourselves as we forgive the rest,” Aviva Levin recited. “We thought that we were out of the woods. But we are still covered by the pandemic’s hood.”
Levin said she had written those words just that morning, mindful of how the resurging numbers were grating on medical staff. “You see the PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] all over the place,” she said of the doctors and nurses. “But they keep showing up. They just keep showing up.”
Before Sircar returned to the South Bay, where she grew up, she devoted much of her medical career to battling infectious disease across the globe, with the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders and later with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has fought against Ebola in Guinea; cholera in Haiti; yellow fever in Angola; malaria in South Sudan.
But facing off with COVID-19 at home has been the most demanding, she said. As she strode from patient to patient, she ruminated that the virus would do anything to survive, mutating over and over to infiltrate the immune system.
And it seemed, to her, that humans were just not as bent on survival.
“Here you have a human population that will not get vaccinated, that won’t wear a mask,” she said before checking on her next patient. “This virus is outwitting us because we’re not willing to adapt at the speed that this virus is adapting.”