What started as a meeting of about 20 people at the Silver Dollar Saloon has turned into a community-wide effort to have Marysville featured on the upcoming HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.”
Branden Conejo is the co-owner of Conejo Bros. Media, a local video production company and is leading the charge to create a video submission to HGTV.
“It’s been incredible to be at the heart of this effort and to witness the outpouring of support from this community,” Conejo said via email. “We live in an amazing place.”
HGTV is looking for a town with fewer than 40,000 people to give a makeover. About a one minute video can be submitted that features members of the community, a tour of the city and places in town that need renovation.
After an initial meeting on Jan. 20 to brainstorm ideas for what could be featured in the video the group reconvened two days later for a read through of a script that was put together by Conejo. A Facebook page called Marysville Home Town Takeover was created to organize ideas and also to ask the community’s help in submitting videos and photographs of Marysville that could be used in the submission.
The format for the submission video will follow that of Visit California commercials, according to Conejo.
“A speaker has a line in one location, then another speaker in another location and each of them is contributing to the same speech,” Conejo said. “It’s a great way to feature numerous locations and locals.”
The plan is for the final line of the speech to be said by a large group of residents. To accomplish this, the organizing group is putting out an open call to anyone interested to come by the intersection of 4th and D Street at 10 a.m. this Saturday for the filming of the the final shot.
Marysville Police Department Chief Christian Sachs said there will be a temporary closure of the intersection from around 9:45-10:15 a.m. on Saturday to allow the filming to be complete.
Along with the final shot, Conejo said the plan is to film in 18 locations this Saturday and Sunday. He said Yuba City mayor Shon Harris offered to help, friends of Cotton Rosser will be involved and he is hoping Rosser himself will participate. Conejo also added Assemblyman James Gallagher to the script when he received word that the state representative was willing to be featured in the video.
The deadline to submit the video is Feb. 7.