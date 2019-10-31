Students dressed up as superheroes, pirates, princesses and even a giant pink dinosaur paraded around outside Luther Elementary School in Live Oak on the morning of Halloween. 

The kids created a big circle and they waited their turn to walk around the inside and high-five the others.

Even some of the teachers and parents were dressed up – several of the teachers even appeared to coordinate costumes, some dressed up as butterflies and one group was ghosts from the arcade game “Pac-Man” while a dog was dressed as Pac-Man. 

Parveen Bains, principal of the elementary school, said the annual parade began seven years ago.

“The kids would be dressed up anyway, so we thought why not have a school-wide event,” Bains said. 

She said it offers the students an opportunity to join in a fun activity at school.

Julie Crandall, vice principal, said the event has grown over the years.

“(The event) increases parent involvement and engagement,” Crandall said. “It just makes a community.”

Andrew Quiroz, 5, was dressed up as a zombie ninja and his aunt, siblings and mother all attended to watch him participate in the parade.

Esperanza Quiroz, his aunt, was dressed up as a pirate, alongside her dogs, Cupcake and Chocolate Chip. 

“Every year, I dress up my dogs in something different,” Esperanza Quiroz said. 

This year, they dressed up as pirates because Andrew Quiroz originally planned on being a pirate as well – but he changed his mind. 

“It just gets the family out here,” said Victoria Fitzsimmons, Andrew’s mother. “It’s fun to see them in their costumes.”

