In an effort to offer students extra support before moving onto college or the workforce, Wheatland Union High School opened a Career and Technical Education and College Readiness Center.
“We’ve found that there’s a huge need for kids to get help,” said Superintendent Nicole Newman.
She said they have academic counselors that help students but they also found that students may need more support to help them with things like deciding whether it’s best for them to go to a community college, a four-year university, go straight into the workforce, etc.
Newman said some students leave high school and go to college – or drop out of college – and find out they want to do something completely different than what they originally planned on.
Carol Keiser, director of career and technical education, innovation and instruction technology, said at the center they help students choose classes, some of which can be based on what they want to do in the future; work on senior plans on what they want to do after high school or if they don’t know, do some assessments to help them figure out what they’re interested in; work on professional portfolios, such as resumes and cover letters; host workshops; and more.
“We want to kind of, not rival, but match what the local One Stops are doing but on a high school level,” Keiser said.
She said the center opened in late January and they have had about 20 walk-ins and 160 students have been pulled into the center – students can also make appointments.
Newman said in the future they hope to offer career services to the community – such as help with resume writing and cover letters.
“We recognize the Yuba County One Stop does offer those services but if we can offer it in South Yuba County, it adds convenience to our community,” Keiser said.
She said the school is also working to develop a WeWork Center, which will aim to help students connect with jobs and internships; and a Transition and Tutoring Lab, which will aim to help students transferring into the school – including students from military families – and identify their needs as well as offer drop-in tutoring services.
The high school put up a wall in the library in order to create a space for the Career and Technical Education and College Readiness Center. Keiser said, for the WeWork Center and Transition and Tutoring Lab, they are planning to get a couple of portables set up over the summer so they can open for next school year.
She said they have received a number of grants that ended up totalling a little more than $2 million to develop the centers for students – which includes the cost of things such as staff, software and equipment.
“Students really need to know that we’re not just interested in checking off education requirements,” Keiser said. “We want to customize their education plan to accommodate their individual goals.”