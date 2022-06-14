This May, Tri Counties Bank, headquartered in Chico, along with Community Foundation of the North State, issued $100,000 in scholarships to 55 graduating seniors from 44 high schools throughout California.
The amounts ranged from $1,000 to $2,500 each with 90 percent of the scholarship funds awarded to low-to-moderate income students.
Tri Counties Bank offered two scholarship opportunities, one based on income for students whose families have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,846 or less, and the other based on merit for students with a weighted cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Scholarship funds were sent directly to the students’ chosen accredited college, university, or trade school to assist with education expenses.
“A key element of fulfilling the Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities,” said Rick Smith, president and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “Of the 500 applications submitted, the 55 students awarded demonstrated outstanding achievement in academics, public service or business entrepreneurship. We are proud to assist with their goal of higher education.”
Both Sutter and Yuba counties were among the 21 counties that housed the chosen scholarship recipients. Other counties included Butte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, and Yolo.
Starting Nov. 1, students can apply for the 2023 scholarship cycle by going to tcbk.com/about/community/scholarship-assistance. For more information about the scholarship program, contact Nikki Espinosa at the Community Foundation of the North State at 530-244-1219.