Graduation is just around the corner for local high school seniors and Yuba College students. To mark the achievement, most schools are planning to host in-person ceremonies.
The ceremonies will likely look different than a normal graduation pre-COVID-19, but local families will still have an opportunity to celebrate their graduates.
Here’s a look at what local schools are planning:
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said high schools in the district are looking to have a more traditional, in-person graduation in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cena said all graduations will be held at outdoor venues at either 25 percent or 33 percent capacity depending on if Yuba County is in the red or orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework – the county is currently in the more-restrictive red tier.
Graduates will have a limited number of tickets for their families; facial coverings will be required for everyone; there will be temperature screenings; there will be distanced seating for household groups; graduates will be distanced; and student diplomas will be placed on a stand for graduates to pick up rather than them being handed to the graduates, along with other changes due to COVID-19.
He said there will be speeches and musical performances during ceremonies as well.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for friends and family who can’t attend in person.
“The graduating class of 2021 has demonstrated enormous resolve, resilience, and adaptability in the face of constant adversity and uncertainty,” Cena said. “We are so happy they will be able to celebrate their hard work and success in as traditional a ceremony as permitted under health and safety guidance.”
The Marysville Independent Study 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CDS/IS Complex; the South Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will take place on June 2 at 5 p.m. at Dean Miller Memorial Stadium; the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCAA outdoor stage; the Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will be on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Dean Miller Memorial Stadium; and the Marysville High School ceremony will be on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at MHS War Memorial Stadium.
Yuba City High School
Robert Pogue, principal of Yuba City High School, said they will have two in-person graduation ceremonies on June 4, the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.
Pogue said typically they would have all spectators on the home side bleachers but for social distancing purposes, they will utilize both sides with an elevated stage in the center.
Each graduate will get five tickets for their guests.
Masks will be required for everyone, Pogue said. Students will be able to cross the stage with their masks off and after they walk and pick up their diploma, they will put their mask back on.
They’re also working on a plan for graduates to pick up their diploma with more social distancing rather than having it handed to them.
Pogue said they’re also working on having a livestream for families to watch at home.
“We’re just so proud of this graduating class,” Pogue said. “...All the students who are graduating have persevered through a very challenging time.”
River Valley High School
Lee McPeak, principal at River Valley High School, said the school’s two ceremonies will be similar to Yuba City High School’s.
McPeak said the ceremonies will be at 33 percent capacity – each graduate will receive four tickets for their families.
The ceremonies will be on June 3 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“We’re just very excited to be able to have this opportunity to celebrate the community and the students,” McPeak said.
Wheatland Union High School District
Nicole Newman, superintendent of the Wheatland Union High School District, said they will have in-person graduation ceremonies on June 2 for Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School at 5:30 p.m., and on June 4 for Wheatland Union High School at 5:30 p.m. at the football field.
Tickets will not be required for the EPD ceremony.
Each Wheatland Union High School graduate will receive eight tickets.
Newman said masks will be required.
She said they will also host a graduate parade on May 28 with the lineup starting at 5 p.m.
“Our class of 2021, they’ve kept it together and they’re staying strong and we wanted to make sure we did everything possible to make their senior experience as normal as possible,” Newman said. “...We’re so proud of them for persevering through these unprecedented times.”
East Nicolaus High School District
Mark Beebe, superintendent/principal at the East Nicolaus High School District, said they will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7 p.m. following the safety standards the county has set out for graduations.
Beebe said family cohorts will be spread out on the football field with the graduates in the stands and facial coverings will be required.
“I’m extraordinarily proud of the effort that our staff, students and community have put in to get us to now,” Beebe said. “It is nothing short of phenomenal.”
Sutter Union High School District
Ryan Robison, superintendent/principal of the Sutter Union High School District, said they will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.
It won’t be open to the public but will be livestreamed.
As of now, Robison said, they are planning to allow four guests per graduate but that could change depending on guidance at the time of graduation.
He said family units will be spaced out at the football stadium and the ceremony will follow guidance in place at the time.
Live Oak High School
According to the Live Oak High School website, an in-person graduation ceremony will take place on June 3 at 8 p.m. at the high school’s stadium.
Each graduate is entitled to a maximum of four tickets – two tickets for field seating and two for bleacher seating; anyone older than 2 years of age must have a ticket; ticket reservations are required and a link will be emailed; tickets will be printed with attendee names; seating will be assigned and guests must remain seated; tickets are required for entry; masks will be required; and six feet of social distancing will be required except among members of the same household.
There will also be a free livestream available.
Yuba College
The 93rd Yuba College commencement ceremony will take place in a virtual and drive-through format, based on guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.
The celebrations will take place on May 28 with the virtual ceremony taking place at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://yc.yccd.edu/admissions/graduation/.