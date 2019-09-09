LOS ANGELES – Owners of boats in which people are hurt or killed succeed about half the time in winning court rulings that protect them from huge damage awards, according to a maritime legal expert.
Tulane University maritime law professor Martin J. Davies said the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851 could shield the owners of the California diving boat Conception in which 34 people perished from significant damages.
“It might,” Davies said. “It might.”
In a petition filed Thursday, attorneys for the owners of Truth Aquatics Inc., Glen Fritzler and his wife, Dana, cited the 1851 law in asking a judge to eliminate their financial liability or lower it to an amount equal to the post-fire value of the boat, or zero.
The law, passed to spur American shipbuilding at a time when Great Britain ruled the seas, allows shipowners to sharply limit liability for accidents if there is no evidence the owner had any knowledge of the problem that caused the mishap.
The case is before U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, a former federal prosecutor appointed by President George W. Bush.
If the fatal Labor Day fire that engulfed the 75-foot vessel had occurred on land, the owners would bear responsibility for any negligence by the crew, an amount that could exceed $100 million.
But the maritime law limits liability to the value of the vessel after the accident.
Some maritime legal experts said the large number of casualties on the California boat and widespread publicity about the disaster might make a federal judge wary of granting the owners the protection of the law.
Daniel O. Rose, a plaintiff’s maritime lawyer in New York, said it is generally difficult for owners to prove in today’s era of instantaneous communication that they “didn’t have knowledge or constructive knowledge of the fault.”
“I would not want to give (the Limitation of Liability Act) short shrift,” Rose added. “It is a real defense, and we still don’t know what all the facts are.”