High Tea for a Cause

A decorated “tea party” table waits in the lawn outside the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City on Monday. Through the month of October, Teegarden will be hosting “High Tea for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays to benefit the American Cancer Society.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City will be hosting “High Tea for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to noon on every Monday in October. 

This classy event features fine china, drinks, pastries, hors d’oeuvres, and more all within the setting of an historic and charming Victorian home. 

