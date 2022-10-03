In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City will be hosting “High Tea for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to noon on every Monday in October.
This classy event features fine china, drinks, pastries, hors d’oeuvres, and more all within the setting of an historic and charming Victorian home.
Robyn Cooper, a Teegarden employee, organized the event to benefit the American Cancer Society with 60% of all proceeds going toward the charity. In addition to this, a “tree of hope” exhibit has been set up inside the main tea room where guests can leave donations that will be forwarded to the American Cancer Society in full.
“My mother has battled with cancer for over half my life,” said Cooper. “So this is something that’s very near and dear to my heart.”
A minimum donation of $10 is all that is required for guests to enjoy their own personal tea party. Tables are available both inside the home and in the front yard, with one large banquet style arrangement setup in the living room. No reservations are required and guests can choose from an assortment of appetizers and beverages such as juice, coffee, and of course, tea.
“Most of the food has been donated,” explained Cooper. “Cinnabon, Crumble Cookie, and Stephens Farmhouse, just different places that wanted to help.”
Aside from the refreshments, a “bouquet bar” is available in the front room where guests can assemble their own bouquets within a vase of their choosing. A table full of raffle goodies ranging from art supplies, self care items, and even a metal detector, is located at the back. Tickets for this cost $5 for three, or 10 for $10, with the lucky winners being drawn at random on Oct. 31.
Those seeking to document their occasion with a little extra fun can check out the photo booth station complete with props and a balloon backdrop.
The Teegarden Event Center is located at 731 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 530-632-2330.