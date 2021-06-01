While it's expected to remain hot and dry in the Yuba-Sutter area, temperatures are expected to lower slightly later in the week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said the area will likely see “minute cooling” everyday this week.
Today (Wednesday) is expected to see highs of 98 to 102 degrees with 58 to 66 degrees for the low temperatures. Thursday is forecast to be between 98 to 100 degrees at the hottest part of the day with similar low temperatures to Wednesday’s. Friday is expected to see highs of 95 to 98 degrees and 60 to 65 degrees for the lows, and Saturday is expected to be similar. Sunday is expected to see high temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees with similar low temperatures to Friday and Saturday.
An excessive heat warning in the Yuba-Sutter area continued through Tuesday evening, Chandler-Cooley said – the hottest temperature was expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees on Tuesday.
Chandler-Cooley said Monday saw the hottest temperatures of the Memorial Day weekend with a high of 107 degrees in Marysville and a low of 67 degrees.
“(We're) encouraging people to be safe outside if they have to go outside, drink a lot of water, wear sun protection, take breaks in the shade or indoors,” Chandler-Cooley said.
She said they also encourage people to practice fire safety as it's hot and dry and that waters are cold for this time of year so people should also practice water safety.