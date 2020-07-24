Work on Highway 99 through the city of Live Oak is scheduled to begin Monday.
The $36 million pavement and streetscape project will take place in various stages from south of Pennington Road to north of Ramsdell Drive. Caltrans, which is overseeing the project, is reminding residents that local businesses will remain open during construction.
“This is a very exciting project that benefits residents, visitors and regional commuters,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a press release.
The construction team from DeSilva Gates Construction will upgrade drainage systems; rehabilitate that roadway to achieve a 40-year design life; flatten the roadway cross slopes; construct new continuous sidewalk; make traffic signal improvements at three intersections; and create a pedestrian-focused downtown environment by enhancing parking and building access, wayfinding and signage, landscaping and facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Motorists should expect travel-interfering work and pedestrian detours during construction, with project completion expected for fall 2021.
More information can be found at www.LiveOak99.com.