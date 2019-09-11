Caltrans, California Highway Patrol and local officials will announce a major traffic shift and a local road closure on the Highway 70 construction project near Oroville, according to a Caltrans press release.
Officials will outline progress of other safety enhancement projects on the State Highway 70 corridor between Oroville and Marysville.
The event will be today at 10 a.m. at the newly constructed traffic lanes on the east leg of Ophir Road at State Highway 70 south of Oroville. Ophir Road east is closed at Highway 70.
Tom Brannon, Caltrans District 3 deputy director of maintenance and traffic operations, Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly, Butte County Association of Governments Executive Director Jon Clark, Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher, Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa and Oroville CHP Commander Marc Stokes are scheduled to attend the event.