The Yuba-Sutter area is rich in hiking trails, and a recently published guide highlights those and many more from around the region.
“On the Trail, Sacramento Valley and Surrounding Mountains” guides the reader to various hiking locations throughout the north state, though it was written specifically for residents of the Yuba-Sutter area. Some of the local hikes highlighted include Ellis Lake, the Spenceville Wildlife Area and Hammon Grove, but it also covers locations in the Shasta region and the coastal region.
“I did it as a public service for the community,” said John Elliot, Sutter County resident and author. “…Our community is the core of a hiker’s paradise.”
Elliot said Yuba City is the ideal location for a hiker because it’s central to so many trails and recreational options. Travel in any direction and find some place memorably beautiful, he said.
The hiking guide is available to buy on Amazon.com, with options for both paperback and Kindle. Elliot said the Sutter County Museum also plans to carry the hiking guide in the gift shop in the future.