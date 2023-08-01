Hillcrest1.jpg

A catered spread of fruit cups and finger sandwiches by Hillcrest Catering of Yuba City are pictured. Hillcrest will soon be hosting a honky-tonk event to raise funds for some of its yearly charitable endeavors. 

 Courtesy photo

Nearly a quarter century has passed since Patrick and Doreen Maher first started volunteering at Twin Cities Rescue Mission in Marysville. 

The couple had decided to spend their Thanksgiving holiday helping those in need but didn’t realize this act of kindness would soon lead into a full-fledged career. When they arrived, Patrick Maher said they were greeted by an empty kitchen full of nothing but donated turkeys.

