Nearly a quarter century has passed since Patrick and Doreen Maher first started volunteering at Twin Cities Rescue Mission in Marysville.
The couple had decided to spend their Thanksgiving holiday helping those in need but didn’t realize this act of kindness would soon lead into a full-fledged career. When they arrived, Patrick Maher said they were greeted by an empty kitchen full of nothing but donated turkeys.
“We got there and the director said, ‘OK you’re here, it’s all you,’ because we were the only ones there,” said Maher. “So we ended up purchasing everything for the meal and cooking these turkeys and people started showing up.”
This act of service quickly led to another as the Mahers began taking on a slew of holiday dinners and charitable banquets. In fact, Doreen Maher found herself catering so many large events that the need for a commercial kitchen became inevitable and the couple ended up purchasing Hillcrest Catering in 2019 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We managed to survive that through the grants and everyone going on unemployment with the boost,” explained Patrick Maher. “So we came out on the other end pretty much the way we went in and realized we were one of the few companies lucky enough to do that.”
It was during this time that the Mahers helped find alternative solutions such as the drive through dinner events hosted by Faith Christian School in Yuba City. This event proved to be a huge success and has continued on even after pandemic-era restrictions were lifted.
“We had a drive through Hawaiian luau and made twice the money,” laughed Maher. “So the pandemic was a way of finding out that people were willing to come pick up food to take home, they didn’t necessarily want to go to the gala. Every year since then they’ve had the drive through and it makes twice as much money as it ever did.”
While Hillcrest Catering is not a registered nonprofit, its owners have made a large commitment to that sector of the local community. Each year, Hillcrest caters banquets free of charge, including food, to organizations such as A Women’s Friend and the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST). These dinners significantly bolster the proceeds raised by each of these organizations which work to provide important local resources to locals.
In addition to this, the Mahers scout for clearance toys yearound to compile a free toy giveaway for those in need. This usually amounts to between 1,500 and 2,000 toys for families to choose from, complete with complimentary gift wrapping gear.
“We don’t do it through the normal chains. We go to the schools and the police department and we get a list of the most needy people and those are the ones that we support,” added Maher.
But maintaining these acts of charity does take a financial toll on the couple’s business. To help offset the cost of their donated food and labor, the Mahers host yearly events such as the upcoming Honky Tonk Country Music Night. The event is scheduled for Aug. 12 starting at 5 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City. Entertainment includes a performance by Nashville recording artist Beau Jeffers and professional dance instruction such as two step and line dancing from Yvonne Benavidez.
This all-ages event has a limited number of tickets and tables available. General admission costs $40 per person, or $300 for a table of eight, and includes a dinner of brisket and barbeque chicken with all the fixings. There will also be contests, prizes, and a no-host bar.
Hillcrest Catering is located at 210 Julie Dr. in Yuba City. For more information, contact Patrick Maher at 530-713-9420 or email p.maher@comcast.net. The company can also be accessed online at hillcrest.catering.