Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegass is looking to keep the position she was appointed to after she announced Saturday that she will run for election in June.
Hillegass was appointed by the Yuba County Board of Supervisors as the county’s clerk-recorder after former clerk-recorder Terry Hansen retired in late December.
“It’s just time to let somebody else have the worry,” Hansen told the Appeal in October.
Hansen had worked for the county for 32 years.
“I think that this office has a good history of successful elections,” Hansen previously said. “... It’s been a good run.”
In a statement, Hillegass said she didn’t consider herself a politician, but rather someone who worked directly for the people of the county.
“I’m honored to be serving as your clerk-recorder and I look forward to the election. In this role I do not consider myself a politician, I am a servant of the people,” said Hillegass. “This is an extremely challenging position. There is a continuous flow of state legislation changes that affect the way we keep records and run elections. I am devoted to the highest level of professionalism, customer service and election integrity.”
As conspiracies and misinformation continue to sow distrust throughout the country in elections, Hillegass said she is looking to change that outlook.
“We live in a time of great distrust and misinformation surrounding elections,” said Hillegass. “Election integrity is the cornerstone of our democracy and I am devoted to protecting it. I am committed to helping educate voters on the election process.”
Hillegass said she has more than 17 years of experience in the clerk-recorder office, and has overseen 30 federal, state, local and special district elections. She has worked for Yuba County for about 26 years and was the deputy clerk-recorder prior to Hansen’s retirement, the Appeal previously reported.
Hillegass said she has a bachelor’s degree in business management, holds a California Professional Election Administration certificate and has been a California Registered Election Official since 2013. She is a member of the California Association of Clerks & Election Officials and the California Recorders Association. She said she has lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for more than 30 years.