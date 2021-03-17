A longtime vacant building in downtown Marysville is in the process of being torn down as crews began a demolition project of the former Nakagawa Co. building on Wednesday.
The building located at 306 C St., Marysville, had been vacant for at least 20 years and is considered by many as a local landmark. Several years ago, concerned history enthusiasts and residents attempted to mobilize to save the building originally built in 1857, which was in need of significant repairs, but were unsuccessful.
Marysville’s former interim city manager and current community development consultant Gene Palazzo said because of its unsafe condition, plans have been in the works for over a year by the city to demolish the building.
“It’s something that has been a long time coming and hopefully we can work and get a nice development on that site to improve the city,” Palazzo said.
The building represents a significant slice of Marysville history. According to Appeal archives, the Nakagawa family came to Marysville from Colusa in 1927 and registered for a business license in 1928. The family contributed to parades and events in Marysville over the years, and the store survived their internment during World War II.
Local residents shared their memories about the Nakagawa market on social media on Wednesday. Some said they used to frequent the establishment to buy fresh fish and vegetables, penny candy and cold beer, among other items.
Local history buff Chuck Smith said the building may be gone but its memory will live on.
“That business was a reminder of the tapestry of cultures that have converged here, and about families carving out a niche in the local economy,” Smith said in a Facebook post.
The Nakagawa Co. building property is reportedly owned by a nearby business owner. The city owns a redevelopment agency property adjacent to the Nakagawa building. Palazzo said the current property owner has shown interest in the adjacent city property.
“We’ve talked to her about purchasing that property,” he said. “She’s shown interest in possibly combining the two properties to do a multi-story residential housing project, which would be a really nice project for the city.”
Palazzo said Marysville officials do not currently have any plans to demolish other longtime vacant buildings within the city.